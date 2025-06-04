ATVs/UTVs can now be used on Twin Lakes roads

Click for larger view

Twin Lakes roads are now open to use by ATVs and UTVs after the last step of completing the installation of route signs was recently completed, village President Howard Skinner announced Monday.

“The village is ready for the roads to be used,” Skinner said, advising “Follow the rules closely.”

The village passed an ordiance permitting ATV/UTV use last summer, but the installation of signs needed to be completed before road use could actually take place.

Here are some of the highlights of ATV/UTV rules in Twin Lakes:

Use is allowed on all village roads, unless posted. Use is also allowed on some county roads marked with signage. Private roads require permission.

Operators must have a driver’s license.

Allowed operation hours are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All pertinent state regulations apply.

The village has a brochure available explaining the rules and regulations. A copy is available here. For those who want to dig deeper, the entire ordinance is available here.