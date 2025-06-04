A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Winds push smoke from Canadian wildfires south into US and worsen air quality Air quality in some parts of the United States is worsening as smoke from dozens of wildfires in Canada travels south, pushed by winds high in the atmosphere. This story also appeared in Associated Press Through parts of Minnesota and into Wisconsin, the air quality is deemed unhealthy for people and animals sensitive to pollution […] Associated Press

Early morning fire on June 3 destroys townhouse in town of Norway TOWN OF NORWAY, WI — A townhouse in the 7000 block of Ashwood Lane was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, June 3. According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 3 a.m., the Racine County Communication Center received a report of a fire at the townhouse. Sheriff’s deputies and the […] Heather Asiyanbi

Racine County weather report: Scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds expected Tuesday, June 3 RACINE, Wis. – Racine County residents can expect a dose of summer warmth today, June 3, 2025, but should keep an eye to the sky as scattered thunderstorms are predicted, particularly this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 78 degrees Fahrenheit, with humidity making it feel as warm as 80 degrees. […] Denise Lockwood

Thomas Poepping, lifelong truck driver, dies at 72 Thomas Poepping, known to many as “Pecker,” 72, of Wheatland, died Sunday, May 25, 2025, at his home. Early Life Born in Burlington on Oct. 3, 1952, he was the son of Norbert and Helen (née May) Poepping. He spent his early life in Burlington and moved to New Munster in 1973. Tom was a […] Racine County Eye Staff