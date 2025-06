At about 2:02 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 7600 block of 335th Avenue in Lily Lake.

Per dispatch: Tree reported on fire.

UPDATE about 2:08 p.m. — Unit on the scene reports active tree fire from down wire. Response from We Energies requested.