Waterford stuns No. 2 Oconomowoc to reach sectionals behind Kiser’s dominant pitching OCONOMOWOC, Wis. – Even as a 10 seed, Brian Roper and the Waterford softball program liked its draw in this year’s WIAA Division 1 Softball Tournament. To be fair, with a pitcher as consistent as Jaydin Kiser, there are few possible draws that wouldn’t seem favorable to the Wolverines. Despite having to play on the […] Matt Hardesty

‘The 39 Steps’ Opens May 30 at Sixth Street Theatre RACINE — Over Our Head Players will stage The 39 Steps, a fast-paced comedic whodunit, from May 30 through June 21 at the Sixth Street Theatre in downtown Racine. The four-person cast plays over 150 roles in this Olivier Award-winning adaptation of the Alfred Hitchcock classic. Comedic thriller combines Hitchcock with humor Adapted by Patrick […] Racine County Eye Staff

State licensing delays would return and get worse under Republican budget plan The Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS), the agency responsible for licensing about 200 credentials, including in health care, business and the trades, would face a 31% staff cut starting Oct. 1 under the budget Republicans advanced in committee last week. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The reduction would mean longer wait times […] Margaret Shreiner

Trust Issues: Why Gen Z and Millennials Are Ditching Banks for Blockchain There’s a quiet exodus happening — not out of cities or countries, but out of institutions. For a growing number of people in places like Racine County and beyond, traditional finance just doesn’t hit the same anymore. They’ve watched banks charge overdraft fees on accounts that barely stay afloat. They’ve seen inflation eat into savings. […] Racine County Eye Staff