Severe thunderstorm warning issued

Jun 3rd, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenosha County by the National Weather Service.

The warning is set to be in effect until 2:30 p.m.

UPDATE 2:06 p.m. — Warning for eastern Kenosha County has been issued until 2:45 p.m.

