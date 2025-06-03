Severe thunderstorm warning issued

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenosha County by the National Weather Service.
The warning is set to be in effect until 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE 2:06 p.m. — Warning for eastern Kenosha County has been issued until 2:45 p.m.
Western Kenosha County's news source
