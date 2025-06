Rain and maybe thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

In all, we could get about 1 inch of rainfall total.

Rain could start as early as 2 p.m. Wednesday. The heaviest rain is expected in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Wednesday may be breezy with a 10 to 15 mph south wind with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Tuesday’s high temperature should reach 83, while Wednesday will top out at 66.