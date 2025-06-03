June 2, 2025 lake test results: Center Lake under swim advisory

Center Lake is under a swim advisory after testing from Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the advisory was 276.0 E.coli/100 mL. Center Lake is expected to be resampled this week.

Full Kenosha County Public Health test results (except where noted) for Western Kenosha County from Tuesday were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 96 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 5 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 11 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 276 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 31 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 16 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 11 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 126 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 3 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 4 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 52 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 28 E.coli/100mL.