Deaths June 3, 2025: Daniel M. Fisher, Barbara Ann Wells, Enrique Martinez Lozano Jr., Jon R. Quadracci, Edward Roy Edquist, Kenneth Eugene Kolls

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Daniel M. Fisher, 64, died May 31, 2025.
Barbara Ann Wells “Barb”, 64, of Salem, died June 3, 2025.
Enrique Martinez Lozano Jr. “Henry”, 86, of Bristol, died May 25, 2025.
Jon R. Quadracci, 66, of Trevor, died June 2, 2025.
Edward Roy Edquist, 90, of Kenosha, died May 31, 2025.
Kenneth Eugene Kolls, 83, of Fayetteville, Ark., died April 27, 2025.
