Wilmot UHS closed due to power outage

Wilmot Union High School is closed today due to a power outage, the school announced via social media.

Students on buses were brought to school, but were bussed back home after the decision to close was made.

We Energies says a power outage in that area of Kenosha County started at 7:51 a.m. and is affecting almost 1,800 customers. A crew is on the way and cause is undetermined at this time. Estimated time of service restoration is 10:30 a.m.

WIlmot anticipates classes resuming Tuesday, according to a social media post.