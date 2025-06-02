Veterans celebrated at 2025 Kenosha County executive’s annual Veterans Appreciation Memorial Picnic.

From Kenosha County:

All veterans were celebrated — and one received a special honor — on Friday, at County Executive Samantha Kerkman’s annual Veterans Appreciation Memorial Picnic.

The event, now in its third year, again featured a free lunch served courtesy of Mission BBQ, resource tables with information about county and VA services, and an opportunity for veterans and their families to enjoy the scenic grounds of the Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park and its Veterans Honor Plaza.

New this year was the presentation of the inaugural Kenosha County Veteran of the Year Award, granted to Vietnam veteran Milt Dean.

“I am both humbled and honored to be the recipient of this award,” Dean said, thanking his wife Jackie and the county executive for their support.

A Kenosha native, Dean has 52 years of service in education, including 34 years as a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher at Prairie Lane Elementary School, where he remains involved today — more than two decades after his retirement — as an intramural sports instructor.

Some of Dean’s students from over the years came to the picnic to see Dean receive his honors. One of them, Michelle Holmes, traveled about two and a half hours from her home in Hancock, Wis., to surprise her former teacher.

Dean is also active in many veterans’ organizations and has been a prolific blood donor and supporter of Special Olympics.

“The Veteran of the Year Award is intended to honor outstanding veterans for their service to the community after their time in military service,” Kerkman said. “And I can think of nobody better than Milt Dean to receive the honor.”

Kenosha County Veterans Service Officer also addressed the audience, speaking of the unbreakable bonds that are formed among those who serve in the military.

“Despite all the differences we have — race, gender, religion, or political affiliation — military service is the tie that binds us,” Blasi said, “even well after we’ve taken off the uniform.”