Hot Monday, Tuesday; rain also on the way

High temperatures are expected to top 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

But the warm-up will be short-lived with temps in the 60s and low 70s back by Wednesday.

And Tuesday and Wednesday loook to be wet.

High temperatures should reach 83 Monday and 84 Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. In contrast, Wednesday will reach just 66.

The rain is expected Tuesday afternoon with a 50 percent chance. Tuesday night that chance increases to 90 percent, with a slight chance of a thunderstorm as well. Wednesday’s chance of rain is 60 percent.

Lesser chances of rain are also in the forecast for Wednesday night (20 percent chance) and Thursday afternoon and night (20 and 30 percent).