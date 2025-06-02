Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting June 2, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Sharing Center update – Executive Director Sharon Pomaville
- Update Badger Books and implementation for 2026 election cycle
- Purchase of a replacement front-end loader, from Miller-Bradford &Risberg, Inc., in the amount of $275,320.00
- Request to amend a previously approved Conditional Use Permit for a construction services business to include a towing business in the B-5 Wholesale Trade & Warehousing District, on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-332-0200, located in the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For Informational purposes only,
this parcel is located on the south side of CTH ‘C‘ approximately 1.6 miles East of CTH ‘B’.
- Ordinance 2025.06-92, an Ordinance amending the adopted Land Use Plan maps for the Village of Salem Lakes (Maps 23, 24 & 25) from “NB Neighborhood Business” to “HC Highway Corridor Business” on Tax Parcel #70-4-120-261-0201, located in the North ½ of Section 26, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For Informational
Purposes only, this parcel is located at the Northeast corner of CTH ‘C’ and STH ‘83’ (Antioch Rd).
- Ordinance 2025.06-93, an Ordinance rezoning Tax Parcel #70-4-120-261-0201 from “A-1 Agricultural Preservation District & I-1 Institutional District to B-3 Highway Business District located in the North ½ of Section 26, Township 1 North, Range 20 East, Village of Salem Lakes. For Informational Purposes only, this parcel is located at the Northeast
corner of CTH ‘C’ and STH ‘83’ (Antioch Rd).
- Resolution 2025.06-128, a Resolution conditionally approving a Certified Survey Map (stamped received April 22, 2025 by Mark A. Bolender of Ambit Land Surveying) to create one (1) appx. 8-acre parcel and one (1) appx. 0.5-acre outlot from Tax Parcel #70-4-120-344-0562 & part of Tax Parcel #70-4-120-344-0380. For Informational purposes only this
Parcel is known as Wilson Runyard Park
- 2025 budget update as it relates to budget funds for Strategic Plan, Village Hall Roof Replacement, and Station 4 Renovation
- Authorization for issuance of Request for Proposals (RFP’s) for the following matters: Strategic Plan, Village Hall Roof Replacement, and Station 4 Renovation
The full meeting agenda and some supporting material is available here.