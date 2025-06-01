A word from our sponsors: June 1, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 31, 2025 Here’s your chance to catch up on the biggest local headlines of the week. This roundup features the five most-read stories on Racine County Eye, highlighting key events, community milestones, and important updates you won’t want to miss. Whether you’re looking for Memorial Day plans or the latest on local government and education, we’ve got […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Common Council to Discuss Budget, Safety and Juneteenth RACINE — The Racine Common Council will convene Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the Racine Public Library to address a wide-ranging agenda that touches on key community priorities, including employee healthcare, crime prevention strategies, historic street renaming, and the upcoming Juneteenth Festival. Racine Common Council agenda highlights Fiscal […] Denise Lockwood

Racine prepares for 50th annual Juneteenth celebration with week of events RACINE — Racine will honor African American freedom and heritage with its 50th annual Juneteenth celebration, featuring events from June 6 through June 14. The city’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Dr. John Bryant Community Center are hosting the festivities to promote community unity, education and celebration. Kickoff event: Sneaker Ball 3.0 […] Denise Lockwood

Racine awards $589,660 contract for Uptown green infrastructure project RACINE — Racine officials are set to consider awarding a $589,660 contract to A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. for the Uptown Green Infrastructure Project, a key initiative to enhance stormwater runoff management and revitalize public spaces. The contract awaits final approval at the upcoming June 3 council meeting. The Uptown Green Infrastructure Project aims to […] Denise Lockwood