County residents can participate in Community Health Assessment survey

From the Kenosha Cunty Department of Human Services:

A state-mandated assessment of Kenosha County’s overall community health is now underway, and residents are encouraged to take an online assessment to help inform the process, Health Officer Lori Plahmer announced.

The Community Health Assessment survey is conducted every three years, with the goal of providing an accurate look at the health needs and wants of the community, Plahmer said. This information, collected anonymously, then goes into the creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan, known as “Kenosha County Thrive,” which helps to steer public health priorities for the county and its community partners.

“This is a plan that’s developed for and by the community,” Plahmer said. “By participating in the survey, you can help us to focus our efforts to make Kenosha County a healthier community.”

The survey is available on the county’s website, at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/thrive.

Topics covered include questions about health behaviors, mental health, and the community as a whole. People who complete the survey are invited to enter a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

As in past years, the survey is being conducted in partnership between Kenosha County Public Health, Aurora Health Care, and Froedtert South.

The previous survey, conducted in 2022, led to the creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan that set forth three priority areas:

— Access to affordable health care

— Access to affordable and safe housing

— Mental health and substance use

Action teams made up of Kenosha County Public Health staff members and community volunteers then followed up with efforts that included the development of health care and affordable housing resource guides, an anti-stigma campaign on substance use, the development of a “housing for all” plan from which the Kenosha County Housing Task Force has emerged, and more.

“Now, we’re looking to build upon that work with the upcoming plan, with this year’s survey helping to identify whether any new community priorities have emerged since 2022,” Plahmer said. “We invite the public to be a part of this valuable process.”

Kenosha County Thrive Photo Campaign:

As part of this year’s Community Health Assessment process, the Kenosha County Thrive team is seeking out photos that tell the story of what residents see as things that make Kenosha County a healthy community. Photos are to be emailed by Sept. 30 to Thrive@kenoshacountywi.gov along with the submitter’s ZIP code. Submitters will be entered into a drawing to win a $100 Visa gift card.