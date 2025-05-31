A word from our sponsors: May 31, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Racine awards $589,660 contract for Uptown green infrastructure project RACINE — Racine officials are set to consider awarding a $589,660 contract to A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc. for the Uptown Green Infrastructure Project, a key initiative to enhance stormwater runoff management and revitalize public spaces. The contract awaits final approval at the upcoming June 3 council meeting. The Uptown Green Infrastructure Project aims to […] Denise Lockwood

Racine County Eye to welcome Bri Hatch as Report for America education reporter RACINE — Bri Hatch will join the Racine County Eye as its new education reporter on July 7 through the national service journalism program Report for America. Hatch brings nearly two years of professional experience covering education and youth issues, and will focus on Racine County’s public schools, education policy, and student and teacher experiences. […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Zephyr: Featured Pet for May 30, 2025 Zephyr is a charming 55-pound, 1-year-old pup with white and brown fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Bringing fun to your life This sweet gal weighs 55 pounds and has an adorable myriad of facial expressions to keep you entertained. Zephyr enjoys spending time outside and would make an excellent […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine student-athletes dominate in track & field at 2025 WIAA regional OAK CREEK, WI — Racine’s top high school athletes delivered standout performances at the WIAA Division 1 Oak Creek Regional on May 27, 2025, with athletes from J.I. Case, William Horlick, and Washington Park High Schools earning gold medals, podium finishes, and personal bests across the board. Racine athletes’ sprint supremacy and dominant dashes In […] Nick Payne