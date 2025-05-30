UPDATE: Twin Lakes FD releases info on Friday garage fire

The following is a news release from Twin Lakes Fire Department regarding a fire on West Hunt Avenue Friday afternoon (our initial reporting on this is here):

At approximately 2:36 PM today, the Twin Lakes Fire Department, along with automatic aid response departments from the Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department, and the Richmond Township Fire Protection District, were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hunt for a reported garage fire attached to a residence. The caller also reported an explosion in the garage.

Upon arrival, the first-due engine from the Twin Lakes Fire Department found a fully involved garage fire with active flames threatening the attached residence. A MABAS Box Alarm (Box 65-01) was pulled, escalating the response to the box alarm level to bring in additional resources.

Responding mutual aid departments to the scene included:

— Salem Lakes Fire Department

— Spring Grove Fire Protection District

— Town of Burlington Fire Department

— Hebron-Alden-Greenwood Fire Protection District

— Bristol Fire Department

— City of Burlington Fire Department

— Wonder Lake Fire Protection District

— Somers Fire Department

— Racine Fire Bells

— Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force

While units were actively engaged at the fire scene, a separate medical emergency occurred elsewhere in Twin Lakes. Thanks to our change of quarters response from the Spring Grove Fire Protection District, Kansasville Fire Department, and the Paris Fire Department, emergency services were able to respond promptly to the second call without delay.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the Wagner Family Fire Fund, which provided the affected homeowner with a “Go Bag” containing essential items such as toiletries, food resources, and accommodations for the night.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force. At this time, no additional information will be released.