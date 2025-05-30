Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

At about 2:40 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department units, Twin Lakes Police and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a fire in the 100 block of West Hunt Avenue in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE about 2:43 p.m. — Twin Lakes activates MABAS box alarm. Other departments due to respond include: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Spring Grove Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Bloomfield Fire Department and City of Burlington Fire Department. The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force also requested to respond.