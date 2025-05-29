Sheriff’s Dept. makes arrests in 2003 cold case murder

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in the September 2003 cold case murder investigation involving victim David A. Vanderzee of the Town of Randall, Kenosha County, Wisconsin.

Roxanna L. Collins (formerly Vanderzee) of McHenry, Illinois, was taken into custody regarding an arrest warrant for First Degree Intentional Homicide; As a Party to a Crime; Use of a Dangerous Weapon on 05/28/2025 in McHenry, Illinois and is currently being held in the McHenry County Jail with a $75,000.00 cash bond, pending extradition to Wisconsin.

John J. Viskocil of Genoa City, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody regarding an arrest warrant for First Degree Intentional Homicide; As a Party to a Crime; Use of a Dangerous Weapon on 05/28/2025 in Kenosha County, Wisconsin and is currently being held in the Kenosha County Jail with a $100,000.00 cash bond.

The arrests were the result of continued diligent detective work and investigation, which included a fresh review of the case by the Kenosha County District Attorney.

This case highlights the significant progress being made in solving long-standing murders through renewed investigative efforts. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is committed to protecting our community members and holding criminals accountable for their actions. Thank you to all those at the McHenry County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office who assisted with taking Collins into custody. This incident was an excellent example of a multi-jurisdictional operation to keep our community members safe.

If you have additional information on this case, please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 262-605-5102.