May 29, 2025 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

All local lakes sampled by Kenosha County were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from Kenosha County this week are:

Hoag Park beach on Paddock Lake: 6 E.coli/100mL

North Shore Association on Paddock Lake: 15 E.coli/100mL

Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake: 3 E.coli/100mL

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach on Paddock Lake: 125 E.coli/100mL

PHLA diving board: 17 E.coli/100mL

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake: 74 E.coli/100mL

Silver Lake County Park beach: <1 E.coli/100mL