At about 10:15 a.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 8400 block of 352nd Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is eing reported as a tree on fire, perhaps from a sparking wire

UPDATE 10:22 a.m — Unit on scene confirms wire on branch, which is smoldering.

UPDATE 10:24 a.m. — Wheatland constable on the scene.