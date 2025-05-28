Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 5:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway C and Highway 83 in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 5:50 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway C and Highway 83 in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress