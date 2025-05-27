Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 1:26 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies and the Wheatland constable are responding to a report of a crash at Highways O and 50 in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved.

UPDATE about 1:27 p.m. — Unit on scene reports one vehicle in intersection and one in the ditch.

UPDATE about 1:36 p.m. — Twin Lakes Rescue dispatched to send paramedic to scene.

UPDATE 1:38 p.m. — Flight for Life medical transport helicopter responding.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m. — Flight helicopter on ground at landing zone.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m. — TLF&R Chief Ron Redlin issued the following statement via email about this incident: “A traffic accident occurred today at 1326 hrs. at State Hwy 50 and County Hwy O. This incident was between 1 pickup truck and another pickup truck hauling a small trailer. One subject was evaluated at the scene by Twin Lakes Rescue and released. The subject driving the other pickup truck had to be extricated out of his vehicle and was transported by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in critical, but stable condition. A traffic standard was taken down during this incident and the lights remain flashing red at this intersection at this time.”