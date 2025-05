Racine County weather for the week of May 27, 2025 RACINE COUNTY—According to the National Weather Service, the week ahead will be characterized by cooler-than-average temperatures and occasional rain. Tuesday, May 27 Cloudy and breezy conditions are expected, with a passing afternoon shower or two. High temperatures will reach around 60°F (16°C), with lows near 51°F (10°C). Wednesday, May 28 Periods of rain are forecasted […] Racine County Eye Staff

14th Annual Family Reunion Music Festival, June 28, 2025 Family Reunion Music Festival Returns to Racine on June 28 RACINE — The 14th Annual Family Reunion Music Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28, at the Johnson Park Pavilion, 6200 Northwestern Ave. The free, family-friendly event features music, food, games, and a variety of community-focused activities to support […] Racine County Eye Staff

Downtown Racine Hosts First Friday Summer Bash on June 6 Public art project to debut at First Friday RACINE — Downtown Racine will host its First Friday “Summer Bash” on June 6, welcoming residents and visitors for a night of music, public art, food, and family activities throughout the city’s core. The June edition of Downtown Racine’s First Friday will spotlight the official unveiling of […] Racine County Eye Staff

DOGE targets Census Bureau, worrying data users about health of US data infrastructure The group launched by Elon Musk to cut federal spending in the second Trump administration is targeting some U.S. Census Bureau surveys it claims are “wasteful,” worrying users of federal data who are already concerned about the health of the nation’s statistical infrastructure. This story also appeared in Associated Press The Department of Government Efficiency said on social […] Associated Press