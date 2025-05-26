Units responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 4:52 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 8200 block of 328th Avenue in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as an attached garage fire.

UPDATE about 4:56 p.m. — Box alarm activated. Additional departments now requested to respond include: Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bloomfield Fire Department, Richmond (Ill.) Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Antioch (Ill.) Fire Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Lyons Fire Department.

UPDATE 5:12 p.m. — Command reports fire knocked down.

UPDATE 5:41 p.m. — Wheatland command strikes box alarm.