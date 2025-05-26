Units responding for burning in Randall

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories for the week of May 24, 2025 Missed something this week? We’ve rounded up the five most-read stories that captured the community’s attention, from heartbreaking local news and milestone events to exciting developments and lifestyle highlights. Whether you’re catching up on important updates or exploring standout features, these stories are the ones Racine County Eye readers couldn’t stop reading. Top Stories: Conclusion: […] Racine County Eye Staff

Snow Leopard Sisters brings awareness and conservation to SC Johnson’s theater May 29, 2025 On May 29, 2025, SC Johnson will present a screening of “Snow Leopard Sisters,” a new conservation documentary. This 193-minute feature was shown at the 2025 SXSW Film and TV Festival in early March. SC Johnson screening The story follows snow leopard conservationist Tshiring Lhamu Lama in the breathtaking Himalayas. While investigating a snow leopard […] Cheyanne Lencioni

Racine Public Library Upcoming Events and Programs May 23, 2025 Racine, WI — Register for library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view our full schedule of activities, […] Racine County Eye Staff

Meet Castanon: Featured Pet for May 23, 2025 Castanon is a 57-pound, 3-year-old pup with white and tan fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Bringing fun to your life This charming boy enjoys the outdoors and playtime. He’ll be a loyal companion and faithful friend. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs at WHS, he’s been neutered, vaccinated, […] Racine County Eye Staff