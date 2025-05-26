Units responding for burning in Randall

May 26th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:20 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of burning in the 38200 block of 97th Street in Randall.

