2025 Twin Lakes Memorial Day parade & ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 hosted its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday.

The parade made its way from Lance Park, through downtown and out to Legion Park. There a ceremony marking the day was held. United States Air Force Lt. Col. (retired) Andresen, a native of New Munster, spoke on honoring the nation’s war dead by seeking to serve the community.

Here is video of the bands in the parade from Randall and Lakewood schools and Wilmot Union High School:

Here are video highights of the ceremony:

Here are more photos from the parade and ceremony: