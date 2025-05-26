2025 Silver Lake Memorial Day parade and ceremony coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 hosted its annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony Monday in Silver Lake.

The parade started at Riverview School and traveled down Cogswell Drive, through downtown and back toward teh school.

Scouts, local businesses, marching bands, local elected officials and other groups recognized the day by participating in the parade.

Here is video of the Westosha Central High School, Riverview School and Wilmot Union High School marching bands in the parade:

After the parade, a Memorial Day ceremony was held outside at the American Legion post. The Riverview band played the Star Spangled Banner and the Westosha band played a patriotic selection. There also were readings, a laying of a wreath, a gun salute and playing of taps. Here are video scenes from the ceremony:

Here are some more photos from the parade and the ceremony: