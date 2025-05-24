Wilmot UHS announced as 2024-25 Project Lead The Way Distinguished School

Wilmot Union High School announced that it has been recognized as a 2024-25 Project Lead The Way (PLTW) Distinguished School. It is among a select group of high schools across the U.S. to be recognized for their commitment to inspiring and engaging their students to unlock their potential through their PLTW Biomedical Science, Engineering, and Computer Science programs.

PLTW is a national nonprofit organization that creates transformative learning experiences and empowers students to develop in-demand knowledge and skills for future careers.

“Being recognized by Project Lead The Way is a reflection of our school’s commitment to providing students with real-world, hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for college and careers,” said . Michael Plourde, District Administrator, Wilmot Union High School “PLTW has empowered our students to think critically, solve problems creatively, and gain the confidence to lead in STEM fields and beyond. We’re proud to offer a program that equips students with the skills they need to succeed in an ever-changing world.”

The PLTW Distinguished School recognition honors schools committed to increasing student access, engagement, and achievement in their PLTW programs. To be eligible for the designation, Wilmot Union High School had to meet multiple criteria in the 2023-24 school year such as number of PLTW courses available to students, percent of students enrolled in PLTW, and percent of students taking more than one PLTW course.