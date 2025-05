At about 4:41 p.m., Wheatland Vol Fire Department inits are responding to a report of a fire in the 31400 block of 60th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m. — Town of Randall Fire Department requested to respond.

UPDATE about 5:21 p.m — Wheatland command reports fire out. Units will be clearing the scene soon.