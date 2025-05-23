Kenosha County’s 2025 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will be May 31

From the Kenosha County Executive’s Office:

Kenosha County’s annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event will be held Saturday,

May 31, County Executive Samantha Kerkman has announced.

Everyone who lives in Kenosha County — the city, towns and villages — can dispose of their household hazardous waste, e-waste and refrigerant waste by bringing their items to the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is the only countywide household hazardous waste collection date scheduled for this year.

“We’re pleased to offer this free, convenient opportunity for Kenosha County residents to dispose of various household waste items in an environmentally friendly way,” Kerkman said.

Household hazardous waste items include: Household cleaners, aerosol cans, bug sprays, vehicle maintenance related fluids, oil-based paints, paint removal products, fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals and garden/outdoor related products.

Accepted e-waste items include: Desktop computers, laptops, fax machines, keyboards, mice, stereos, scanners, TVs, VCRs, DVD, CD and MP3 players, printers, phones, copiers, power tools, toner cartridges and electronic toys. All e-waste items will be accepted free of charge.

Refrigerant waste items include: Refrigerators, water coolers, freezers, air conditioners, water heaters, dehumidifiers, microwaves and other household appliances.

The following items will not be accepted: Latex paint, tires, infectious or biological waste, propane cylinders, explosives, radioactive waste, medical and pharmaceutical waste and commercial or business waste.

Latex paint is not considered to be a hazardous material. It may be disposed of with regular garbage by putting kitty litter in a box, spreading the paint over the litter, and allowing it to dry. If latex paint cans are empty or the paint is completely dry in the can, it may also be disposed of with regular garbage.

For more information regarding the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, please visit: Kenosha County’s website at: https://www.kenoshacountywi.gov/710/Household-Hazardous-

Waste-Collection or contact the Office of the County Executive at 262-653-2600.

Diaper Drive to coincide with Hazardous Waste event:

Waste Management and 1HOPE are again partnering to offer a diaper drive to benefit foster families in the community as part of the Household Hazardous Waste Collection event. People are encouraged to bring donations of unopened packages of disposable diapers and wipes. The diapers and wipes will benefit 1HOPE’s Foster Family Support Network, which assists foster families with their day-to-day needs through a team of compassionate volunteers.

More information about 1HOPE is available at https://www.1hope.community.