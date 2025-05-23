Abby Sokoloskis presents at 2025 Research in the Rotunda in Madison

Abby Sokoloskis, a English Education major from Bristol, is one of eight students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater who presented research at Wisconsin’s State Capitol on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the annual Research in the Rotunda in Madison.

Sokoloskis presented their project titled “Exploring the Impact of a Young Adult Book Club on Teacher Candidates Thinking about Disability”.

Students who participated in the event presented their research posters with their faculty advisors and met with state representatives and state senators from their hometowns.

Undergraduate research is a hallmark of the student experience at UW-Whitewater. Learn more about the university’s Undergraduate Research Program at uww.edu/urp.