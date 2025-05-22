Salem Lakes to seek wetlands study for pond behind Village Hall

Salem Lakes will seek two quotes for a wetlands delineation study as a first step in resolving a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources review of property around a pond behind Village Hall.

A motion to direct staff to seek further information and obtain the two quotes was passed unanimously by the Village Board after a closed session on the topic at Monday’s board meeting.

A wetlands delineation study would be an initial step in seeking a nonfederal wetlands exemption, village administrator Cassandra Hiller said at the meeting.

Hiller explained that between Sept. 2024 and March 2025 work had taken place to make a simple path around the pond that did not effect the adjacent wetlands. The work was intended to provide training on equipment for new public works employees and be done when there were not other priorities.

“It was supposed to be done during down time using our own equipment and our own staff,” Hiller said.

Besides the training aspect, the project was intended to provide public access to the site and create a place for staff to be able to walk and eat lunch outside, Hiller said.

While the project was not supposed to intrude on the wetlands at some point it did, Hiller said. The situation was reported by the village to the DNR, which reviewed the site at least twice ultimately offering two options for resolving the matter: Getting the wetlands exemption or restoring the wetlands voluntarily at the village’s expense.

Dean Hintzman, a former head of the Camp & Center Lakes Rehabilitation District, was asked by village officials to attend on behalf of the village two reviews of the property by DNR officials.

While conceding that some portions of the site where work occurred were “not pretty,” Hintzman said he also sought to address some hot button issues that have been subject of speculation about the situation.

The DNR will not be imposing fines, Hintzman said. He was told the village could have up to a year to address the situation.

The DNR found that trees that were cut were mostly non native and within the village’s power to cut, Hintzman said.

There was no contamination of water, with some suspect substances found to be naturally occurring, Hintzman said.

A man made weir at the site is still functioning, though it needs some replacement of stone to control erosion, Hintzman said.

No land fill was brought into the site, though some dirt was moved into the wetlands by the grading, Hintzman said.

If the village receives the exemption it could choose to not repair the damage, Hintzman said.

Hiller acknowledged that she had not kept the board informed about the project until trouble arose.

“This experience has been humbling and I have learned from it,” Hiller said “For future projects I will ensure they are brought to the board for situational awareness and approval.

“In every challenge lies a lesson and the handling of the walking path project has been one such moment,” Hiller said, “As village administrator I recognize the importance of maintaining public trust and acknowledge where we fell short.”

In clarifying the realities of the DNR reviews he attended, Hintzman said he sought to set the record straight.

“All of this stuff, all of these false claims … its just not being fair. It’s just not being kind and human,” Hintzman said. “We all agree in hindsight things could have been done different.”