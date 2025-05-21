May 21, 2025 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

All local lakes sampled by Kenosha County were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.

This was the first testing for the 2025 season.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Lake locations testing at less than 10 E.coli 1000/100mL were: Camp Lake, Center Lake, Hooker Lake boat launch, Hoag Park on Paddock Lake, Lucille on Lake Elizabeth, Lily Lake, Lance Park on Lake Mary, Musial Park on Lake Elizabeth, Old Settlers Park beach on Paddock Lake, DeWitt Park beach on Silver Lake and Silver Lake County Park.

Lake locations testing at 10 E.coli 1000/100mL were: Lake George-103rd St in Bristol, North Shore beach on Paddock Lake, Rock Lake and Lake Shangri-la.

Other tested locations were: Lake George-101st St in Bristol 28 E.coli 1000/100m, PHLA-diving board 99 E.coli 1000/100mL and Sunset Park beach on Lake Elizabeth 13 E.coli 1000/100mL