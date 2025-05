Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 to host 2025 Memorial Day parade and cemetery observances on May 26

/WOTI photo

Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544 will host its annual Memorial Day parade on May 26.

All entries with a patriotic or memorial theme are welcome. Please refrain from any political entries as this will be a non-partisan event. Parade staging will begin at 10 a.m. at Lance Park, and the parade will begin promptly at 11 a.m. The parade route will be from Lance Park to American Legion Post 544 using Lance Drive, East Main St, South Lake Avenue and Legion Drive.

There will be a ceremony at the post immediately following the parade.

The post will conduct Memorial Observances at the following locations prior to the parade: 9 a.m. at Mound Prairie Cemetery, 39000 104th St., and 9:30 a.m. at St John’s Cemetery, Highway KD, Twin Lakes.