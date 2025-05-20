Rain dominating forecast Tues., Wed

A rainbow visible looking west from Paddock Lake Tuesday morning

Rain is prominent in the Western Kenosha County weather forecast through at least Wednesday night.

There’s a 100 percent chance of rain Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. A thunderstorm is possible after 1 .m. and through the evening. We may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain. Tuesday’s high temperature should reach 51. It will be windy, with winds at 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.

The outlook for rain is just a little less Wednesday, with an 80 percent chance during the day. Wind will decrease, but it will be chilly again with a high of 52.

Rain may linger into Thursday, with a 20 percent chance.

Temperatures are expected to creep into the 60s again starting over the weekend.