Proposal to reduce Lake Elizabeth weekday slow no wake hours fails

A proposal to reduce the slow no wake hours on Lake Elizabeth by two hours on two weekdays was rejected by the Twin Lakes Village Board Monday.

The proposal to start wake allowed hours at 7 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday was defeated by a 1 to 6 vote. Trustee Kevin Fitzgerald, who made the motion to change to hours, was the only yes vote.

Current regulations call for slow no wake until 9 a.m. on weekdays.

The board room was filled to capacity at the meeting, with many of the attendees appearing to be interested in the issue. Everyone who spoke during citizens’ comments opposed the change.

Bill Poetker, chairman of the Lake District, said the proposal had received a lot of discussion at the district and committee level without receiving much support.

“We’ve had hours and hours of debate … about this issue,” Poetker said during citizens’ comments. He additionally questioned — given the public comment — whether the issue would have continued to be considered if it wasn’t favored by Fitzgerald.

A motion to deny slow no wake changes was voted approved at a Twin Lakes Boater Safety/User Conflict Committee Meeting on April 26 by a 5 to 2 vote.

The original proposal was to change the slow no wake hours Monday-Friday, but was modified by Fitzgerald at Monday’s meeting.

“After listening to everyone’s comments I was thinking quite a bit … still trying to figure out a balance,” Fitzgerald said.

His defeated motion Monday sought the 7 a.m. start time for allowing wake traffic for Monday and Tuesday, set a limit for how close to the shoreline boats creating a wake could operate and have the change effective only until Dec. 31, 2025, after which it could be evluated. The original proposal, which was discussed at the May 5 committee of the whole meeting, called for wake allowed hours to start at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Village President Howard Skinner asked for comments from each board member before the vote. Only Fitzgerald voiced support.