Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 to host 2025 Memorial Day Parade and ceremony in Silver Lake May 26

/WOTI file photo

Schultz-Hahn American Legion Post #293 will host its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony on Monday, May 26.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. The parade route typically starts at Prosser Street and Cogswell Drive and proceeds south on Cogswell to First Street. The parade follows First Street to East Lake Street, turning north at Second Street and back to the staging area outside Riverview School.

All fire and rescue units will line up along School Street starting at 8:15 a.m. All other participants will line up in front of Riverview School on Prosser Street, also starting at 8:15 a.m.

A memorial service will follow the parade in the front of the American Legion Hall at Cogswell Drive and East Northwater Street. Refreshments will be served immediately following the service.