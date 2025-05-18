Units responding for fire in Bristol

May 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 5:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 16700 block of 93rd Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Small fire in ditch being reported.

UPDATE 5:40 p.m. — Bristol command reports fire extinguished.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives