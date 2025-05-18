Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 5:25 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 16700 block of 93rd Street in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Small fire in ditch being reported.
UPDATE 5:40 p.m. — Bristol command reports fire extinguished.
