Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Fireworks Application from MDS LLC Jimmy Ellis for Fireworks on July 12th, 2025.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a Lake Elizabeth expanded wake hours proposal.
- Discussion and possible action regarding a pier at parcel 85-4-119-213-2660.
- Discussion regarding Twin Lakes Fire Department skid unit upgrade, radio communication upgrade, vehicle swap proposal, and outfitting request
- Motion to reappoint Jennifer Nathan to the Ethics Board for a 5-year term