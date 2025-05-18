Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2025

May 18th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion and possible action regarding a Fireworks Application from MDS LLC Jimmy Ellis for Fireworks on July 12th, 2025.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a Lake Elizabeth expanded wake hours proposal.
  • Discussion and possible action regarding a pier at parcel 85-4-119-213-2660.
  • Discussion regarding Twin Lakes Fire Department skid unit upgrade, radio communication upgrade, vehicle swap proposal, and outfitting request
  • Motion to reappoint Jennifer Nathan to the Ethics Board for a 5-year term

The full agenda is available here.

