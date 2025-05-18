Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2025

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Public Comment Policy and Procedures
- Suspend Economic Development Commission meetings until July 7th
- 2024 Audit presentation by Clifton Larson Allen LLP (CLA)
- Expenditure Report through April 30, 2025
- Yard Waste Updates
- Replacement methane gas regulator for the wastewater treatment plant’s digester from Southport for $5,850.
- Emergency repair of bore pit location from previous force main installation on STH ‘83’ for an estimated cost of $38,525 with Payne and Dolan.
- Public Works update on paving and utility projects for 2025
- Purchase a 2025 Ford Interceptor Command Response Vehicle from Ewald Ford in the amount of $49,613.00 – utilizing Federal Assistance Program (FAP) Grant funding
- Status of Village Property sales
- Update on the DNR investigation and determination on the Wetland grading behind Village Hall
- Closed sessions for: Discussion of personnel problems by department heads and litigation in which it is or may be
involved), specifically concerning DNR Notice of Noncompliance for wetland grading/fill on property (tax key number 70-4-120-233-0205, listed to Village of Salem Lakes) and to review options related to the same.