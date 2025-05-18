Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting May 19, 2025

Racine Prom beauty squad helps teens get their glam on for biggest night of the year RACINE, WI — Prom is often the biggest night of the year for Racine-area teenagers, but the cost can often be prohibitive. That’s where Gabi Puentes and her team came into save the day, hosting free appointments for girls to get their hair and nails done and for boys to get a fresh cut. Racine […] Heather Asiyanbi

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of May 17, 2025 This week’s roundup brings you the five most-read stories, highlighting the developments, weather events, and community updates that captured readers’ attention. From severe weather impacts and property value spikes in Racine County to Virginia Beach’s top neighborhoods for 2025, these stories sparked conversation and kept our community informed. Catch up now and stay in the […] Racine County Eye Staff

House fire causes $80,000 in damages, no injuries reported RACINE, WI — The resident and their dogs escaped their home on Marlboro Drive without injury after smoking materials started a blaze. According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department (RFD), crews responded at 2 a.m. Saturday, May 17, to reports of a fire. Resident, 2 dogs escape blaze uninjured When RFD personnel […] Heather Asiyanbi

11-year-old boy shot and killed by sibling, suspect in custody RACINE, WI — An 11-year-old boy is dead after being shot by one of his siblings on Friday, May 16. That person is in custody. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were notified at approximately 10:33 p.m. that the family of the boy was transporting him to the hospital after […] Heather Asiyanbi