Happening now: 2024 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show is underway

‘The front line is Gone’: Closure of Racine LGBTQ Center on May 16 raises fears of broader retreat RACINE, WI — On the morning of Friday, May 16, staff at the LGBTQ Center of Southeastern Wisconsin arrived to find their accounts disabled and their programs canceled. The center served LGBTQ+ youth and adults across Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties and ceased operations without public notice or a final appeal for support. Board President […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Bear, the handsome dog: Featured Pet for May 16, 2025 Bear is a 67-pound, 3-year-old pup with white and black fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Super Handsome, Friendly Boy His friendly disposition and sweet personality are sure to make you fall in love. This loving boy has the most handsome face, with one side white and the other side […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library Upcoming Events and Programs May 16, 2025 Racine, WI — Register for Racine Public Library programs by calling (262) 636-9217, via the website at RacineLibrary.info or by visiting the library at 75 7th Street, Racine, Wisconsin. The library is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To view our full schedule […] Racine County Eye Staff

Wisconsin Dems propose emergency session if Trump freezes funding to state If the president freezes federal aid already promised to Wisconsin, the state Legislature would immediately call an extraordinary session to make cuts, under a new bill proposed by state Democrats. This story also appeared in The Badger Project Democrats introduced the bill in both houses of the state Legislature in March after President Donald Trump’s administration moved […] Annie Pulley