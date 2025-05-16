Westosha Central High School Band travels to Canada for Maple Leaf Classic

/Submitted photo

The Westosha Central High School Band travelled to Toronto & Niagara Falls Canada from May 1-4.

While there, the WCHS Band performed in the Maple Leaf Classic held at York University in Toronto. The WCHS Band performed two music selections and their performance was critiqued and rated by three adjudicators. The WCHS Band received a score of 97/100 and a Superior rating.

While in Canada the WCHS Band visited the Aquarium of Canada, attended a Toronto Blue Jays game, CF Eaton Centre, Clifton Hill Fun by the Falls and Niagara Falls.

