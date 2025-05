Violent thunderstorm causes power outages, hail and storm damage in Racine County RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — A fast-moving thunderstorm struck Racine County Thursday evening, downing trees and power lines, damaging homes and vehicles, and knocking out electricity to more than 6,700 We Energies customers. Neighborhoods along Lake Michigan, including Wind Point and North Bay, were among the hardest hit. City crews, utility workers and first responders mobilized […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin Judge Dugan will enter a plea Thurday after allegedly helping a man evade immigration agents MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man evade U.S. immigration authorities was set to appear in federal court Thursday and enter a preliminary plea. This story also appeared in Associated Press Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction. Prosecutors say she escorted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz […] Associated Press

Federal cuts threaten Wisconsin farm safety center for children, rural communities A Wisconsin-based research center focused on improving the health and safety of farmers and their children is under “existential threat” due to federal funding cuts. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The National Farm Medicine Center (NFMC) at the Marshfield Clinic Health System researches the causes of farm injuries and fatalities and provides education to […] Hope Kirwan

Bill to let qualified nurses practice independently overcomes divisions Legislation to allow nurses with advanced training to practice independently has overcome objections that led the measure to be vetoed twice in the last four years, the Assembly’s health committee heard Tuesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner AB 257 would create a new health care professional category of Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN). APRNs […] Erik Gunn