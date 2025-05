Here are incidents of emergency response related to this evening’s storms:

UPDATE 7:16 p.m. — Sheriff’s deputy responding to report of tree down at Highways 45 and NN in Paris.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Units responding to are of Highways MB and N in Paris for a report of a down utility pole.

UPDATE 7:22 p.m. — Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue responding for a report of a utility pole on fire in the 4200 block of 328th Avenue in Wheatland.