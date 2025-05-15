Randall Town Board to fill seat vacated by resignation

Randall Town Board members will be filling a supervisor seat opened by a resignation.

The town received notice from Supervisor #3 Nancy Kemp on May 4 that she was resigning from her position due to “personal reasons.”

Kemp had been re-elected to the position in April.

The board on Monday decided to take applications through May 15 and set a special board meeting for May 19 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall to consider applicants and possibly select someone to fill the post for the remainder of the two-year term.