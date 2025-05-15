A word from our sponsors: 2024 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Business in the Park and Car Show is May 17

Racine County under a 1st tornado watch, risk of severe thunderstorms as well RACINE, WI — The National Weather Service (NWS) says Racine County is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m. tonight. At the same time, the area is at risk for severe thunderstorms—scattered severe storms are possible, and while not guaranteed, they could be intense. Storms are expected to develop by mid-to-late afternoon and persist into […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin Judge Dugan will enter a plea Thurday after allegedly helping a man evade immigration agents MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin judge accused of helping a man evade U.S. immigration authorities was set to appear in federal court Thursday and enter a preliminary plea. This story also appeared in Associated Press Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan is charged with concealing an individual to prevent arrest and obstruction. Prosecutors say she escorted Eduardo Flores-Ruiz […] Associated Press

Federal cuts threaten Wisconsin farm safety center for children, rural communities A Wisconsin-based research center focused on improving the health and safety of farmers and their children is under “existential threat” due to federal funding cuts. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The National Farm Medicine Center (NFMC) at the Marshfield Clinic Health System researches the causes of farm injuries and fatalities and provides education to […] Hope Kirwan

Bill to let qualified nurses practice independently overcomes divisions Legislation to allow nurses with advanced training to practice independently has overcome objections that led the measure to be vetoed twice in the last four years, the Assembly’s health committee heard Tuesday. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner AB 257 would create a new health care professional category of Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN). APRNs […] Erik Gunn