The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda itesm include:

Committee assignments

Village mission and vision policy

Special event permit for outdoor worship and picninc

Water system needs assessment

2024 General Fund budget transfers

Cell tower lease

The full agenda is available here.