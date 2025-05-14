A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Nuclear power in Wisconsin: Bipartisan support for Senate Bill 125 builds for studying alternative energy Wisconsin has just one nuclear power plant. Republican legislation, along with an initiative from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, could move the state toward more nuclear power. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The GOP-led Senate Bill 125, introduced in March, would require the state Public Service Commission, which regulates electric and gas utilities in Wisconsin, to […] Tom Kertscher

Demolition of Racine YMCA begins to make room for new development RACINE, WI — While demolition of the interior of the former Racine YMCA on Lake Avenue was already underway when crews arrived Monday, May 12, to start taking down the exterior. Racine Mayor Cory Mason was behind the controls of an excavator when it punched a hole in the south wall of the old gymnasium, […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg

Child care advocates organize stoppage to send message for funding For more than two years Wisconsin child care providers have been warning that failing to provide ongoing support will mean their fees will go up and their numbers shrink drastically. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner Starting Tuesday, some providers will try to give lawmakers and the public a taste of what that could […] Erik Gunn