Westosha Central HS band students perform in 2025 State Solo & Ensemble

The Westosha Central High School Band had 65 students performing in 16 events at State Solo & Ensemble on April 29 at Westosha Central.

Students and groups who received a 1 rating are: Jazz Central; Trombone Choir; Brass Ensemble; Saxophone Choir; Percussion Ensemble; Selah Hill – Clarinet Solo; Jon Schiller – Piano Solo & Alto Saxophone Solo; Noah Burnett – Piano Solo; Gavin Burnett – Piano Solo.

Students who received a 2 rating are: Aubrey Reeves – Tuba Solo; Karen Pisano – Trumpet Solo; Gavin Burnett – Tenor Saxophone Solo; Lucas Roynon/Brady Pahl – Trumpet Duet; Jon Schiller – Tenor Saxophone Solo.