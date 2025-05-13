A word from our sponsors: ADRC hosting Medicare workshops

Rethinking building codes: How Wisconsin could build more by regulating smarter RACINE, WI — As Wisconsin confronts a shortfall of more than 227,000 housing units by 2030, state and local officials, developers, and housing advocates gathered at the new Arabella Apartments in Racine on Monday, May 12, to discuss one of the most pressing issues facing the state: how to build more affordable housing amid rising […] Heather Asiyanbi

Trump says he’ll set 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower the cost of prescription drugs WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he will set a 30-day deadline for drugmakers to lower the cost of prescription drugs in a sweeping executive order that he will sign on Monday. This story also appeared in Associated Press The order calls on the health department, led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to broker new price tags […] Associated Press

Republicans offer clues to which Tony Evers budget priorities could make final cut The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee used its first working meeting on the state’s next two-year budget to scrap Gov. Tony Evers’ recommended spending plan — but it offered clues to which of the public’s priorities remain in the mix and which are DOA. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org Using committee rules, Republicans put a […] Margaret Shreiner and Jack Kelly / Wisconsin Watch

May 10 fire destroys Kansasville garage, no injuries reported KANSASVILLE — A fire on Saturday evening completely destroyed a detached garage and its contents in western Racine County even after 12 different fire departments worked to bring the blaze under control. According to a press release from Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD, the fire was reported at 4:54 p.m. Saturday, May 10 in […] Heather Asiyanbi