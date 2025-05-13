A word from our sponsors: ADRC hosting Medicare workshops

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Kenosha County ARDC — DH
The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) offers no-cost, unbiased, Medicare workshops for those new to Medicare, or who want to learn more. Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer your questions and discuss the decisions you’ll need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs. If possible, sign up for a workshop 3-4 months before your Medicare starts.
UPCOMING MEDICARE 2025 WORKSHOPS:
Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance A, Kenosha 53143
- Thursday, May 22, 10 a.m. – noon, Room N2
- Thursday, July 24, 1 – 3 p.m., Room N2
Twin Lakes Twin Lakes Community Library, 110 S. Lake Avenue, Twin Lakes 53181
- Wednesday, June 25, 1 – 3 p.m., Community Meeting Room
Westosha Senior Center, 19200 93rd Street, Bristol, WI 53104
- Wednesday, August 27, 1:30 – 3:30 p.m., Great Room
Kenosha Senior Center, 2717 67th Street, Kenosha, WI 53143
- Thursday, September 25, 1 – 3 p.m., Main Room
Due to limited seating, reservations are required. Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 to make a reservation or to learn more.